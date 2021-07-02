UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Inclusion In US' Child Soldiers' Recruiter List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan rejects inclusion in US' child soldiers' recruiter list

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the "unsubstantiated and baseless" inclusion of Pakistan in the "Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) List" published in US State Department's Annual Trafficking in Persons Report 2021.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement said that Pakistan did not support any non-state armed group; nor any entity recruiting or using child soldiers. Pakistan's efforts in fighting non-state armed groups including terrorist entities are well recognized, he added.

"The inclusion of Pakistan in the "CSPA List" depicts a factual error and lack of understanding. No state institution was consulted by the U.S. prior to the publication of the report, nor were any details provided on the basis on which the conclusion was reached," the spokesperson added.

Overall, he said, on the issue of Trafficking in Persons, Pakistan was committed to fighting this scourge both at the national and international levels.

He said the country had taken a range of legislative and administrative actions in that regard during the last one year.

The measures included the approval of Rules under the domestic Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Acts; National Action Plan 2021-25 prepared jointly by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); and enhancement of capacity building and inter-agency cooperation of Law Enforcement Agencies involved in anti-human smuggling.

He said Pakistan had been voluntarily submitting information for the TIP Report to the US Government since 2007 and has actively worked on implementing the practicable recommendations of these reports.

"Pakistan calls upon the authorities concerned in the United States to review the baseless assertions made in the TIP Report, especially with regard to the unwarranted inclusion of Pakistan in the "CSPA List."The spokesperson said Pakistan also expected the sharing of "credible information" on cases involving Trafficking in Persons as well as on allegations pertaining to support to armed groups using child soldiers.

He said Pakistan's views and perspective on the subject had been conveyed to the US side. Pakistan would continue to remain engaged with the US Government through bilateral channels for constructive dialogue on all issues of mutual interest.

