UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rejects Indian Allegations Regarding Encounter In IIOJK's Kulgam Area

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations regarding encounter in IIOJK's Kulgam area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected as "irresponsible and misleading" a statement by the Indian officials leveling false allegations against Pakistan in connection with an encounter in Kulgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"It is ironic that without any corroboration, the Indian government has once again resorted to leveling serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the baseless propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an amenable Indian media," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said it was typical Indian strategy to shift blames, employ unfounded assertions against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

The spokesperson said the latest allegations further confirmed what Pakistan had consistently pointed out that the BJP government staged "false flag" operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains.

"Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no number of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India's serious crimes in IIOJK," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Jammu Media From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

29 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

30 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

30 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

30 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

30 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.