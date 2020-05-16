UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Indian Army Chief's Allegations, Threatening Comments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian army chief's allegations, threatening comments

Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane's recent statement levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats, terming it "part of desperate attempts" to divert the world's attention from human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane's recent statement levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats, terming it "part of desperate attempts" to divert the world's attention from human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir.

"These are part of India's desperate attempts to divert the world's attention from Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

She said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India was the direct consequence of India's unabated oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

India's mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as "terrorism" would not succeed, she reiterated.

"India's attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia. It is important for the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability," the spokesperson remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Army Jammu From Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 30 trains would be made operat ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan’s court to recall its decision about re ..

49 minutes ago

Bosnian protests at Mass for Croatia's pro-Nazi WW ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus infected patients reached to 138 in Di ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliamentary Research report exposed India: AJ ..

1 hour ago

'Disseminating fake news unethical, illegal, disse ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.