Pakistan rejects Indian claims, says items held were not for military use

The Foreign Office Spokesperson says that item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information and was totally different from what India was saying.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) In quick reaction to Indian propaganda about holding military dimensions from its commercial vessel, Pakistan rejected Indian claims here on Saturday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi said that the item under question is heat treatment furnace casing system which has several industrial applications.

“The Item is not listed in any international export control list,” said FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi. She said that the item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information and was totally different from what India was saying.

Earlier , India had alleged that it had detained vessels carrying cargo that breached non-profliteration and export control restrictions.

However, China strongly rejected Indian claims saying that there was neither military supplies nor dual-use items under non-proliferation and export control.

“ India claimed to be material for ballistic missiles is neither military supplies nor dual-use items under non-proliferation and export control,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao had said at a media briefing in Beijing.

The operators of the ship, he said, had truthfully declared the cargo to Indian authorities, sahying that there was no false declaration and concealment.