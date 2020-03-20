UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian Contentions Of "politicization"

Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs attempts to twist the remarks made by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, at the Covid-19 Video Conference of the SAARC member countries on March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs attempts to twist the remarks made by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, at the Covid-19 Video Conference of the SAARC member countries on March 15, 2020.

"The Indian contention of "politicization" of humanitarian issue is both misleading and mischievous," said the Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson said the Minister of State for Health had drawn attention to the health emergency in India Occupied Jammu &Kashmir in the context of Coronavirus and underscored the need for lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

In making this call, the spokesperson said Pakistan had not been alone. Indeed, numerous voices from within IOJ&K, India, and the world are echoing the same message.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan's participation in the Video Conference of SAARC member States on Covid-19 was aimed at showing solidarity with SAARC members and reaffirming our abiding commitment to the SAARC process.

The people of South Asia are well aware as to which country has been seeking to "politicize" the SAARC process and continues to obstruct its onward march.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan believed that the collective endeavours of South Asian nations to fight common challenges should not be allowed to become victim of self-serving propaganda.

"As an illustration of Pakistan's commitment, we have reaffirmed our readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Conference at the appropriate time," he added.

