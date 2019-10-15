UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian Defence Minister’s Remarks

Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:06 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian Defence Minister’s remarks

FO says BJP should contest election on the basis of its own performance rather than dragging Pakistan into politics.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) Pakistan has strongly responded to recent statements made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during election rallies in Haryana, terming them “highly irresponsible and provocative”.

According to the details, the statement issued by Foreign Office condemned irresponsible statements given by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “It is the mindset of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) –extreme ideology, hegemonic ambitions and obsessions with Pakistan,” read a statement issued by the foreign office.

Rajnath while addressing a rally in Haryana’s area of Karnal stated: “India is ready to assist Pakistan to combat terror on its soil,”. He also stated: “you divided Indian into two pieces on the basis of two-nation theory in 1947 but your country in 1971 was divided into two pieces and no one can save Pakistan from being broken if the situation persists,”.

Pakistan’s foreign office strongly rejected the statement of Indian minister saying that India has been doing terrorism in Occupied Kashmir for decades and India must stop sponsoring of terrorisms against Pakistan.

“It is well-established pattern of the BJP that it always uses such words against Pakistan,” said the foreign office.

Pakistan said that BJP should contest election on the basis of its performance rather than dragging Pakistan into the domestic political foray for election gains.

It may be mentioned here that it is not first time that Singh has made such inflammatory remarks against Pakistan but many times before he used very irresponsible statements against the neighbouring country.

