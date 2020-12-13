UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian EAM's Baseless Insinuations

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sunday categorically rejected terrorism-related insinuations by the Indian External Affairs Minister and other political figures.

"Regurgitating of baseless allegations does not turn them into truth. Nor does it wash away the fact of India's state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and master-minding of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally. The "dossier" presented by Pakistan to the world community and the EU DisinfoLab's recent report speak for themselves," foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson further said that by peddling false narratives, the RSS-inspired BJP regime could neither divert attention from its internal failings, nor hide from the world community its grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people as well as the persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, under the pernicious 'Hindutva' agenda.

"For durable peace and stability in the region, India must eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, stop its global smear campaign against Pakistan, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," it was further reminded.

