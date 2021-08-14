UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rejects Indian MEA's Denial Of Involvement In DTA

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday categorically rejected the 'absurd remarks' by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), denying India's involvement in the recent Dasu Terrorist Attack (DTA)

"Fully exposed, India typically resorts to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change facts," foreign office spokesperson in response to media queries said, Pakistan had repeatedly presented irrefutable evidence of India's active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan had presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, it also presented evidence on India's involvement in the Lahore attack.

The most familiar and undeniable face of India's state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan is Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav � caught red-handed in March 2016, it was added.

"We reiterate our call on India to abjure the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of policy. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations imperiling regional peace and security," the spokesperson said.

