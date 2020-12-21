UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Indian MEA's Denial Over Responsibility For Targeting UNMOGIP Observers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's denial over responsibility for targeting UNMOGIP Observers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to accept responsibility for targeting the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constituted a grave violation of India's obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which included the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers, the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and calls upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary," it was further added.

According to spokesperson the Indian side was also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Foreign Office United Nations Condemnation Vehicle

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

1 minute ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

4 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

4 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.