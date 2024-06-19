Open Menu

Pakistan Rejects Indian MEA’s Statement About Pak-China Joint Statement On J&K Issue

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s statement about Pak-China joint statement on J&K issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday said that India had no right to object to the references made to Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-China joint statement of June 8 and reiterated 'it is an established fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized disputed territory’.

In response to media queries regarding the statement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on June 3, the Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said that the Kashmir dispute had been on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades.

“The relevant Security Council resolutions clearly stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” it was reasserted.

In that backdrop, the spokesperson said the Indian claims over Jammu and Kashmir were totally unfounded and misplaced.

“India should not mislead the international community about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a flagship developmental endeavour, agreed upon by two sovereign nations. Instead of making baseless claims about CPEC, India should implement, at the earliest, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” it was further added.

