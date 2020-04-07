UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Indian Media’s Reports Regarding Attacks On Gurdwara In Kabul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:34 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian media’s reports regarding attacks on Gurdwara in Kabul

FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Pakistan is confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected reports of Indian media about attack on Gurdawara in Kabul, saying that it was propaganda against the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan already strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara that claimed lives of many innocent people.

She said places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.

The spokesperson said, as a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including State-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community.

Farooqui said these reports are patently designed to malign Pakistan as India s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known.

She went on to say seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Kabul World Foreign Office Jammu Border Moral Media All From

Recent Stories

President expresses sorrow over demise of Dr. Soom ..

31 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Johnson fights coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

FM gets briefing on functioning of crises manageme ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approves model ..

6 minutes ago

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

53 minutes ago

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Reduce by 0.1% to $47.27B ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.