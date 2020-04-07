Pakistan rejects Indian media’s reports regarding attacks on Gurdwara in Kabul

(@fidahassanain)

FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Pakistan is confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected reports of Indian media about attack on Gurdawara in Kabul, saying that it was propaganda against the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan already strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara that claimed lives of many innocent people.

She said places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.

The spokesperson said, as a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including State-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification.

Farooqui said these reports are patently designed to malign Pakistan as India s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known.

She went on to say seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.