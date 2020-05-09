UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian Move To Include AJK, GB In Weather Bulletin

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian move for "inclusion" of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Batistan (GB) in Indian TV weather bulletin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian move for "inclusion" of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Batistan (GB) in Indian tv weather bulletin.

"Like the so-called "political maps" issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooq stated in response to media queries.

"This is another mischievous Indian action in support of a spurious claim and further evidence of India's irresponsible behaviour," she added.

The Spokesperson further said that no illegal and unilateral steps by India could change the "disputed" status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognized as such by the international community including the United Nations.

"Such moves by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)", she added.

The Foreign Spokesman said that Pakistan would urge India not to make baseless assertions and to abstain from misleading the world community through unfounded claims on regions that constitute internationally recognized disputed territories.

