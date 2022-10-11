ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday while categorically rejecting Indian Prime Minister's remarks about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) during a public rally in Gujarat, said that his farcical contention that he had, somehow, "resolved the Kashmir issue", was not only false and misleading but also reflected how oblivious the Indian leadership had become of the ground realities in IIOJK.

"Instead of making delusional statements about having resolved the dispute unilaterally, the Indian leadership must deliver on their commitments to the Kashmiris and to the world and ensure that the people of Kashmir are accorded their inalienable right to self-determination," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan has consistently called upon the international community to assume its role and responsibility with regards to IIOJK and the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

"The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination through the democratic method of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite as espoused in the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the spokesperson said.

India must also be held responsible for its nefarious scheme of altering the demography of IIOJK, as well as for its brutal repression of the innocent Kashmiris.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of which has been on the agenda of the United Nation since 1948. Despite clear UN resolutions that prescribe a free and impartial plebiscite for the final disposition of the dispute, India has not only illegally occupied the territory but is also guilty of egregious human rights violations employing over 900,000 brutal occupation force," it was added.

The fact remained that the people of IIOJK continued to brave India's reprehensible occupation which it sought to perpetuate through malicious demographic changes and strong-arm tactics.

"The craftily staged visits of the Indian leadership to the occupied territory and choreographed launches of so-called development projects in a bid to create a facade of 'normalcy' will neither dampen the spirit of the Kashmiris struggling to break free from the illegal Indian occupation nor would it deceive the world into believing India's deception," it was added.

Pakistan reiterated its call on human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn India's state-terrorism in IIOJK and demand an immediate reversal of the Indian government's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.