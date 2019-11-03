UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian Political Maps Showing AJK, GB Parts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian political maps showing AJK, GB parts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday rejected as "incorrect" and "legally untenable" the political maps of India issued by the country's home ministry displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the maps issued by Indian home ministry on Saturday(Nov 2, 2019) were incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR).

"Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations' maps," the Foreign Office spokesman said.

  He reiterated that no step by India could change the "disputed" status of Jammu and Kashmir recognized by the United Nations.

He said such measures by the Government of India could not prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

  "Pakistan would continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," he added.

