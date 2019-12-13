UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian Reaction To Prime Minister Khan's Tweet About Discriminatory Citizenship Bill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan on Friday rejected comments by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s spokesperson about a tweet of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding discriminatory citizenship bill passed by the Indian Parliament this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Friday rejected comments by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s spokesperson about a tweet of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding discriminatory citizenship bill passed by the Indian Parliament this week.

Many international human rights organizations and neutral observers even from within India have characterized the legislation as discriminatory against Muslims and unconstitutional, the Foreign Office spokesperson said and reiterated that this Indian legislation is premised on a falsehood, both with regard to the alleged decline in non-Muslim population in Pakistan as well as their alleged persecution in the country. The spokesperson said objectively speaking, India should be the last country to pretend being a "protector" of the minorities, adding the world's media have widely reported on and condemned the deplorable conditions of the minorities in India, especially since the assumption of office of right-wing BJP in 2014.

He said the architects of the massacre of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat did not have the moral high-ground to preach about the rights of minorities to India's neighbouring countries, adding today's India was synonymous with lynchings of members of minority communities including low caste Dalits by mobs, often with state complicity.

He said the persecution of nearly eight million unarmed and innocent Kashmiri Muslims, incarcerated by 900,000 Indian security forces for over four months, was a living testimony to India being a country with no respect for human rights and minority rights. "We urge the international community to take notice of the violation of minorities' rights in India, including the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal occupation of India." the spokesperson said.

