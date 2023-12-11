Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on IIO&JK status

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani expresses strong disapproval of the judicial approval of India's unilateral and illegal actions on August 5, 2019.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) Pakistan unequivocally rejected the recent verdict delivered by the Supreme Court of India concerning the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, in a press conference held in Islamabad on Thursday, expressed strong disapproval of the judicial approval of India's unilateral and illegal actions on August 5, 2019. Jilani denounced the judgment as a miscarriage of justice, citing distorted historical and legal arguments.

According to the Foreign Minister, India cannot evade its international obligations by citing domestic legislation and judicial rulings. He asserted that India's attempts to annex IIOJK are destined to fail. Jilani highlighted that the Indian Supreme Court's decision fails to acknowledge the internationally recognized disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir issue and neglects the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, who have previously rejected India's actions.

Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized that the restoration of statehood, State Assembly elections, or similar measures cannot substitute the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people. He criticized the judgment as another instance of a compliant judiciary under India's ruling dispensation.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the international community should not be diverted from the severe and systematic human rights violations occurring in IIOJK.

He asserted that India's unilateral measures since August 5, 2019, aimed at altering the demographic and political landscape of the region, are in blatant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, particularly Resolution 122 of 1957. Jilani expressed concern over the goal of disempowering the Kashmiri community and urged the rescinding of these measures to facilitate an environment conducive to peace and dialogue.

Jilani affirmed Pakistan's commitment to providing complete political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of IIOJK for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the UN Security Council agenda for over seven decades. The Foreign Minister emphasized that the final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue should align with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, rejecting India's unilateral decisions against their will.

Jilani concluded by stating that Pakistan does not recognize the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that any process subservient to the Indian Constitution carries no legal significance.