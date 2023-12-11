(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected the judgement, announced by the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming it "another manifestation of the pliant judiciary under India’s ruling dispensation."

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, during a press conference at the Ministry of Jammu and Kashmir, termed Jammu and Kashmir an 'internationally-recognized dispute, which remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades."

Jilani said the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir was to be made in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

'India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed territory against the will of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan," he said.

The foreign minister said Pakistan did not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir.

"Any process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, carries no legal significance," he said.

He said India could not abdicate its international obligations on the pretext of domestic legislations and judicial verdicts.

"India's plans to annex IIOJK are bound to fail," he added.

"The judicial endorsement of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 is a travesty of justice, based on distorted historical and legal arguments," he said.

FM Jilani said the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict failed to recognize the internationally-recognized disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir.

"It further fails to cater to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, who have already rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019," he added.

He emphasized that restoration of statehood, conduct of State Assembly elections or similar steps could not serve as a substitute to the grant of the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

"The judgement cannot distract the international community’s attention from the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJK," he said.

He said India’s unilateral and illegal measures since 5 August 2019 had been aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of the IIOJK, in flagrant violation of international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, especially Resolution 122 (1957).

"They remain a matter of grave concern for Pakistan as their ultimate goal is to convert the Kashmiris into a dis-empowered community in their own land," he said.

He said these measures must be rescinded to create an environment for peace and dialogue.

Jilani said Pakistan would continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of IIOJK for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.