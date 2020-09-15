Pakistan rejects Indian stance, resolves to work for regional economic security

Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian stance at a virtual meeting of the National Security Advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on projection of its political map and reiterated its resolve to continue working for economic diplomacy and security in the region.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian stance at a virtual meeting of the National Security Advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on projection of its political map and reiterated its resolve to continue working for economic diplomacy and security in the region.

"Pakistan is a responsible and mature state, and always honoured the United Nations (UN) resolutions on Kashmir. We do not want confrontation in the region. Our focus is on economic diplomacy and economic security," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said talking to media persons.

"India's walkout from the meeting was unfortunate. Our stance stood victorious as it was not Pakistan but India that had violated the United Nations Charter by changing the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he added.

He said it did not matter whether India accepted Pakistan's political map or not because neither Kashmir had ever been part of India nor it could have any claim on Kashmir. "Kashmir is a disputed territory and India cannot even have a claim on Kashmir under its illegal control. Pakistan's political map displayed at meeting manifested aspirations of the Kashmiri and Pakistani people." Moeed Yusuf said if any country in the region was always bent upon confrontation then how could the dream of peace and prosperity be materialized.

"When India is not ready to listen to anyone, including the United Nations, how can issues be resolved through negotiations because there are certain parameters and requirements for engaging with each other." He said Pakistan had clearly conveyed to the host of the meeting that its stance was justified as it took pride in displaying its political map and would do so in future as well.

Three days prior to the virtual meeting of the SCO member states NSAs, he said, Russia requested all the participants to take part in a technological test before the meet-up.

During that test, Pakistan's political map was on the wall of NSA office, located in the Prime Minister Office, along with flags.

He said though it was not a formal meeting but India lodged a protest with Russia over Pakistan's displaying its new political map.

Answering a question, Moeed Yusuf said Russia had informed Pakistan about India's objection and as 'it was simply an intimation, so we replied it appropriately after taking Russia into confidence.'About Indian propaganda on social media that Russia had asked it not to attend the segment related to Pakistan, Moeed said had Russia also asked India not to attend the segment in which India had been absent most of the time.\867