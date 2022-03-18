UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rejects India’s Baseless Objection To OIC’s Invitation To Kashmiri Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 10:32 AM

Pakistan rejects India’s baseless objection to OIC’s invitation to Kashmiri leaders

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said India has no locus standi to claim the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its internal matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly rejected statement by Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs containing baseless objection to invitation extended by OIC to Kashmiri leadership for 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Islamabad.

In a press release, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said India has no locus standi to claim the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its internal matter.

He called upon India not to create hurdles in participation of true representatives of Kashmiri people in 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office Jammu OIC

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan announces squad for three ODI ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan announces squad for three ODIs, One-off T20I

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Amid worsening humanitarian crisis, UNHCR chief ur ..

Amid worsening humanitarian crisis, UNHCR chief urges sustained int'l support t ..

10 hours ago
 UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan, ..

UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan, bolstering its priorities

10 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Austria hold talks on bilateral t ..

FMs of Pakistan, Austria hold talks on bilateral ties

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>