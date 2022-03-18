Pakistan rejects India’s baseless objection to OIC’s invitation to Kashmiri leaders

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly rejected statement by Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs containing baseless objection to invitation extended by OIC to Kashmiri leadership for 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Islamabad.

In a press release, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said India has no locus standi to claim the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its internal matter.

He called upon India not to create hurdles in participation of true representatives of Kashmiri people in 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.