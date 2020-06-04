Warning the world about the role of spoilers within and outside Afghanistan, Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected India's malicious allegations, which were aimed at misleading the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Warning the world about the role of spoilers within and outside Afghanistan, Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected India's malicious allegations, which were aimed at misleading the international community.

"The spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has misrepresented the Eleventh Report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team (MT), concerning the Taliban and other associated individuals and entities constituting the threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan, to slander Pakistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued.

"There is no reference to "safe havens" in Pakistan in the Monitoring Team (MT) report," she added.

The Spokesperson said that the Report was based on briefings provided in Afghanistan to the MT by certain quarters who have long expressed skepticism about the Afghan peace process.

"This skepticism is not shared by the larger international community, especially the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General," she added.

Aisha Farooqui said the MEA's distortion and falsification of the contents of the MT report and its concocted allegations revealed that India's agenda was to create complications for the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan has been highlighting India's sponsorship of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

The MT report endorses Pakistan's stance that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is operating from Afghanistan and with Indian support, threatens Pakistan and other countries in the region," she added.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has proposed the listing of several Indian terrorism facilitators on the UN Security Council's terrorism list along with evidence of their involvement in terrorism. "We hope the Security Council will designate them soon," she added.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said the MT has also assessed that foreign terrorist fighters from India were traveling to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K).

"Security Council resolutions require India to prevent the travel of terrorists to Afghanistan to join ISIL-K," she added.

The Spokesperson said: "The Report also notes that an Indian national, the leader of AI Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent, was killed by international forces last year in Afghanistan. Earlier reports of MT also highlight the growing strength of ISIL in India and its role in Easter Sunday attack in 2019." "India has been using terrorism as state policy to destabilize its neighboring states, including Pakistan. The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) have long suffered from India's state terrorism, especially after the cruellockdown and oppression imposed by the RSS-inspired BJP-led extremistgovernment since August 5, 2019," she said