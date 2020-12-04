UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects India's Misleading Assertions In Kulbhushan Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan rejects India's misleading assertions in Kulbhushan case

Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the assertions made by Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding legal proceedings as "incorrect and misleading" in case of Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the assertions made by Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding legal proceedings as "incorrect and misleading" in case of Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"It is evident that by casting aspersions on the Indian High Commission's own legal Counsel, the Indian government is looking for an escape from the legal proceedings in Commander Jadhav case," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He reminded the Indian government that in pursuance of the judgment of International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan had twice invited the Indian High Commission to meet with Commander Jadhav and appoint a lawyer on his behalf to commence the proceedings to review and reconsider his conviction.

However, he said during the course of diplomatic exchanges, the Indian High Commission refused to instruct a lawyer itself, as in their view this would amount to a waiver of India's sovereign immunity.

As a result, the government of Pakistan was constrained to initiate proceedings for appointment of a state counsel for Commander Jadhav, he added.

To show the discrepancy in the Indian position, the Attorney-General for Pakistan, during the course of proceedings cited the case of Muhammad Ismail an Indian national currently in custody in Pakistan where the Indian High Commission had instructed Noon as its lawyer.

"Contrary to the false statement by the MEA, no attempt was made to link the cases of Commander Jadhav with another Indian prisoner Ismail.

The two cases are and remain entirely distinct. Reference to the case of Mr. Ismail was only for purpose of showing the discrepancy and inconsistency in the Indian position," the spokesperson remarked.

He reiterated that in line with the ICJ's judgment, Pakistan had already provided consular access to the Indian High Commission twice and had taken all necessary steps for effective review and reconsideration in the case. The offer of a third consular access is still there, he added.

�He again urged the Indian side to desist from the use of its usual diversionary and dilatory tactics and instead take practical steps so that legal proceedings could be duly concluded and full effect could be given to the judgment of ICJ.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Prisoner Immunity All From Government Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Police Find Live Ammo in Car That Rammed Pedestria ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says He's Hopeful Gulf Dispute Between Saud ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion starts fire in South African oil refiner ..

2 minutes ago

WHO-Led COVAX Vaccine Access Initiative Secured 70 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Japan discussed investment opportunities ..

2 minutes ago

Lawyers of Ex-Saudi Crown Prince Ask YouTube to Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.