Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has reiterated Islamabad's serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan has categorically rejected the unwarranted and gratuitous remarks made by Indian Home Minister regarding the partition and location of Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar reiterated Islamabad's serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.

The Spokesperson said it is deeply regrettable that distortion of historical facts has become the hallmark of the BJP government along with its ideological fountainhead RSS.

He said the resort to such delusional thinking by the Indian leadership has been strikingly frequent over the last couple of months in the wake of the elections in several states in India.

He said such denial mentality or revisionism can neither change historical facts nor the established realities.