UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rejects India’s Remarks On Partition, Kartarpur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 11:14 AM

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has reiterated Islamabad's serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan has categorically rejected the unwarranted and gratuitous remarks made by Indian Home Minister regarding the partition and location of Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar reiterated Islamabad's serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.

The Spokesperson said it is deeply regrettable that distortion of historical facts has become the hallmark of the BJP government along with its ideological fountainhead RSS.

He said the resort to such delusional thinking by the Indian leadership has been strikingly frequent over the last couple of months in the wake of the elections in several states in India.

He said such denial mentality or revisionism can neither change historical facts nor the established realities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

11 hours ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

11 hours ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

11 hours ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>