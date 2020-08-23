ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly rejected the unwarranted and irresponsible comments made by Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the joint press release of the Second Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

"The MEA's contentions about Jammu and Kashmir being the so-called "integral and inalienable part" of India and an "internal affair" are a laughable fiction, totally contrary to historical and legal facts and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. India's self-serving claims regarding Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts which are under illegal Indian occupation, have no basis whatsoever," the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release said.

According to the press release, Pakistan also categorically rejected India's malicious propaganda against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was another manifestation of desperate Indian attempts to mislead the world community.

"India has no locus standi on the issue – historical, legal or moral. The regurgitation of false claims by India can neither change facts nor divert attention from India's state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people," it further added.

Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions, India should faithfully implement its international obligations.

"India must immediately vacate its illegal and forcible occupation of IIOJK and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions," it further said.

\932