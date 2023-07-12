Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan does not need Israel's advice on human rights, given Israel's history of oppression against Palestinians.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Following a critical statement by an Israeli representative regarding Pakistan's human rights record, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch dismissed it as politically motivated.

Baloch emphasized that Pakistan does not need Israel's advice on human rights, given Israel's history of oppression against Palestinians.

The spokesperson's remarks came after the United Nations Human Rights Council unanimously adopted Pakistan's Universal Periodic Report, receiving commendations from various states and civil society organizations for its significant progress in advancing human rights.

During Pakistan's presentation at the UN Human Rights Council, the country highlighted the importance of the Universal Periodic Review process as a constructive mechanism for fulfilling human rights obligations.

Several speakers praised Pakistan for accepting many recommendations, demonstrating its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

“Pakistan's human rights profile has consistently improved through the four cycles of the Universal Periodic Review process. The fourth review provided an opportunity to showcase the progress made and the challenges faced in our ongoing efforts to advance rights, freedoms, dignity, and better standards for all citizens,” stated Pakistan's representative.

In response to Israel's statement, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman strongly condemned Israel's remarks about Pakistan at the UN, highlighting the Israel-India support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman, which she claimed exposed a dubious alliance behind the May 9 violence.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar, Sherry Rehman criticized the PTI chairman for his reported alignment with Israel and his alleged willingness to do anything to please the country.

She stated, "Imran Khan believes that Israel's violations in Palestine are acceptable. Today, Israel claims to be a champion of human rights, but in reality, it behaves contrary to that."

Rehman condemned the PTI chairman for criticizing and opposing his arrest, emphasizing that no one is above the law. She questioned Israel's motives for offering recommendations that favor attacks on Pakistan's sensitive installations and highlighted Israel's silence on human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir.

She concluded that Israel's statement was not about human rights but rather a reflection of their "special sympathy" for the PTI and its chairman. Rehman reminded that Israel itself has been violating the basic rights of Palestinians for the past 60 years.

