Pakistan rejects its name on US Child soldiers Prevention Act list

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected the inclusion of its name in the US State Department's "Child Soldiers Prevention Act List".

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said we categorically reject the unsubstantiated and baseless inclusion of Pakistan in the "Child Soldiers Prevention Act List" - published under a domestic US legislation - in the US State Department's Annual Trafficking in Persons Report 2021.

He said Pakistan does not support any non-state armed group; nor any entity recruiting or using child soldiers.

He said Pakistan's efforts in fighting non-state armed groups including terrorist entities are well recognized.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said the inclusion of Pakistan in the "CSPA List" depicts a factual error and lack of understanding.

He said no State institution was consulted by the US prior to the publication of the report. Nor were any details provided of the basis on which the conclusion was reached.

He said overall, on the issue of Trafficking in Persons, Pakistan is committed to fighting this scourge both at the national and international levels. We have taken a range of legislative and administrative actions in that regard during the last one year.

Foreign Office Spokesperson called upon the authorities concerned in the United States to review the baseless assertions made in the TIP Report, especially with regard to the unwarranted inclusion of Pakistan in the "CSPA List."