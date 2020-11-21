UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Modi's 'groundless' Allegations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:08 AM

Pakistan on Friday rejected as "groundless" the allegations levelled against Pakistan by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a desperate attempt to divert the international attention from its state-terrorism in the IIOJK and state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday rejected as "groundless" the allegations levelled against Pakistan by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a desperate attempt to divert the international attention from its state-terrorism in the IIOJK and state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said it was evident that India had stepped up anti-Pakistan propaganda, following presentation of the dossier by Pakistan providing irrefutable evidence of India's state-sponsorship of terrorism.

He said the dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documented India's active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against the country.

"Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges by the Indian side will not change facts. Raising the 'bogey' of so-called 'cross-border terrorism' time and again does not lend any credibility to India's false narrative," the spokesperson remarked.

On the other hand, he said, India's history of conducting false flag operations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and inside India to malign Pakistan was too well-known.

He said Pakistan had consistently sensitized the international community about the possibility of India resorting yet again to a false flag operation, and it again forewarned the world.

He said the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India made it guilty under international law, United Nations sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions.

It was the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorist entities, he added.

"Pakistan calls upon the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries' soil for its terrorist activities directed against Pakistan," the spokesperson added.

