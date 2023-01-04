Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Indian External Affairs Minister's latest tirade is a reflection of growing frustration over India's failure to malign and isolate Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) The Foreign Office has rejected the baseless and frivolous accusations made by the Indian Minister of External Affairs targeting Pakistan.

She said for last several years, India has engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda.

This practice must stop.

The Spokesperson said India's continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan's soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



She said instead of pointing fingers at others, India should itself end its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan.

Only a few weeks ago, a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India's involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighbourhood.

She further said that from the death of over 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil in the 2007 Samjhota Express tragedy to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Commander of Indian Navy, from within Pakistan in 2016, the evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism and sabotage is irrefutable and spans over decades and geographies.