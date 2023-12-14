Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks with TTP

(@Abdulla99267510)

The spokesperson says we have noted the statement of the interim Afghan government that it will investigate Tuesday's terror attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) Pakistan has vehemently rejected reports and speculations of talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Responding to the queries of media persons at her weekly briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said there is absolutely no dialogue taking place with TTP.

The spokesperson said we have noted the statement of the interim Afghan government that it will investigate Tuesday's terror attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan. She said Afghanistan should take strong action against perpetrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of their soil by terror entities against Pakistan.

She said our law enforcement agencies have determined that the recent terror incidents in Pakistan have their links with individuals belonging to the TTP or its affiliates who have sanctuaries and hideouts inside Afghanistan.

As regards the Indian Supreme Court's endorsement of India's illegal and unilateral action of 2019, the spokesperson said the Indian Supreme Court has absolutely no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

The final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. She said this is a reflection of an international consensus and growing public anger at the ongoing Israeli atrocities that have claimed the lives more than eighteen thousand Palestinian people. It is critical the international community brings an end to Israel's war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetuated against the Palestinian people.

The spokesperson also condemned increasing Israeli atrocities in the West Bank and attacks against Lebanon and Syria saying these are in breach of territorial sovereignty of these countries.