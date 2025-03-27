Pakistan rejects selective UN experts' statement on human rights concerns: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan has strongly rejected a statement issued by certain United Nations (UN) human rights experts, calling it "selective and unverified."

In a response issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan criticized the comments, stating that they lacked balance and failed to acknowledge the full context of the security situation in the country.

“We have taken note of the press release issued by certain UN experts, which appears to be based on selective and unverified media reports,” said Ambassador Khan. “It is imperative that public statements of this nature adhere to principles of objectivity, avoid selective criticism, reflect factual accuracy, and acknowledge the full context of the situation.”

The spokesperson expressed concern over the alleged lack of proportionality in the UN experts' remarks, accusing them of downplaying civilian casualties inflicted by terrorist attacks while disregarding the crimes committed by miscreants who disrupt public services and create insecurity.

Ambassador Khan said that the individuals in question were not mere protesters but were actively engaged in lawlessness and violence, often operating in collusion with terrorists. He cited a recent incident in Quetta, where violent demonstrators stormed the District Hospital and forcibly seized the bodies of five terrorists killed in the Jaffar Express hostage rescue operation.

He added that three of these bodies had been retrieved by police.

He further emphasized that international human rights law does not allow individuals or groups to misuse rights to infringe upon the security and safety of others. “The right of sovereign states to take lawful and necessary action to maintain public order and ensure the safety of their citizens is firmly upheld by international law,” he stated.

Ambassador Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its citizens, particularly in regions affected by terrorism. He stressed that the government remains dedicated to social and economic development for all communities, regardless of ethnic or religious background, but warned that terrorism and its enablers pose a persistent threat to such progress.

“The measures undertaken by the Government are fully consistent with international law, which categorically prohibits incitement to violence and terrorism,” he said. “There can be no tolerance, let alone impunity, for terrorists, their facilitators, or their abettors.”

The spokesperson reiterated that institutional and legal mechanisms remain fully accessible for citizens seeking redress under the constitution. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to constructive dialogue with UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders, emphasizing engagement based on mutual respect, objectivity, and adherence to facts.