Pakistan Rejects So-called Indian "Charge Sheet" As Attempt To Divert Attention From IIOJK Situation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the so-called "charge sheet" by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), which mischievously attempted to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the so-called "charge sheet" by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), which mischievously attempted to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last year.

"The fabrications in the reported "charge sheet" are patently designed to further the BJP's anti-Pakistan rhetoric and its narrow domestic political interests," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan had rejected India's baseless allegations and expressed readiness to extend cooperation on the basis of any actionable information. India failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and has instead been using the attack for its malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan, he added.

"The timing of the Pulwama attack, just two months before the Lok Sabha elections in India, and the fact that explosives used in the attack were collected from inside the IIOJK, and the key accused persons in the attack have already been killed by Indian forces, raise too many questions. The world knows well as to who benefited the most from Pulwama attack and drew electoral dividends," he remarked.

He recalled that Indian misadventure of February 26, 2019 was effectively countered by the Pakistan Air Force, which resulted in the downing of two Indian warplanes and capture of an Indian pilot.

Despite India's provocations, the Indian pilot was released by Pakistan as a peace gesture, he added.

The spokesperson said that in response to a paper shared by the Indian government following the Pulwama attack, Pakistan constituted a high-level investigation team to examine its contents.

As the information provided by India was incomplete, patchy and unsubstantiated, Pakistan shared two Aides-memoir, seeking further information and supporting evidence from India. India has been unable to provide any corroboration of its unfounded allegations, he stated.

"India cannot mislead the world community with its motivated propaganda. Indian allegations against Pakistan seek to divert attention from India's state-terrorism in IIOJK, grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation, and the RSS-BJP regime's mishandling of domestic issues," he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had been forewarning the international community about India's use of "false flag" operation and possible ill-conceived misadventure.

"With the approaching state elections in India, the RSS-BJP ploy of raising the Pakistan bogey again for making electoral gains is palpable. We warn the world community again to be cognizant of its dangerous consequences for peace and security in the region," he added.

