Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Pakistan on Thursday rejected the split of Indian-controlled Kashmir into two territories as an illegal move and reiterated the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

India formally split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories, claimed by Pakistan and China after downgrading their status in August.

"Pakistan rejects the 'bifurcation' of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Changing of status quo in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is in complete violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions and Bilateral Agreements," the Foreign Ministry said.

It confronted India's narrative, saying the split was in no way an internal matter and appealed to the international community to take note of the plight of the region's mostly Muslim population.

The Indian-run part of Kashmir has effectively been on lockdown since troops were moved in and communications severed. Services were gradually restored but Pakistan argues Kashmir remains a jail for over 8 million people.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the mountainous region since 1947 and currently have it divided in two parts. Pakistan insists that Kashmiris in India should have a say in where they belong to.