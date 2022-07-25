UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rejects, Strongly Condemns Baseless Comments By Indian Defence Minister: FO

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sunday completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at a recent event in Jammu, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, leveled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan, he added.

He said, "This is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). However, provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality of IIOJK." India would be well advised to introspect as to why, despite imposing draconian laws, holding the entire Valley under military siege for decades, imprisoning thousands of innocent Kashmiris and their true representatives and wanton killing of over 100,000 Kashmiris, India had not been able to smother the flame of freedom from the heart of Kashmiris, he added.

The Spokesperson said, "India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.""Pakistan also calls upon the international community to take practical steps to stop India from the continuing brutalization of the Kashmiri people and illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of IIOJK," he said adding, "Pakistan is a proponent of regional peace and stability. At the same time, we are fully capable of thwarting any aggressive designs, and we have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard on numerous occasions, including in the recent past."

