Pakistan Relations With Taliban to Become More Complicated After US Withdrawal - CENTCOM

Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban (banned in Russia) will become more complicated after the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban (banned in Russia) will become more complicated after the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"I believe Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban is going to become significantly more complicated as a result of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan," McKenzie told an US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

The CENTCOM chief said Pakistan will see pressure moving into the country from Afghanistan in ways that were more easily deflected before due to the US presence there.

McKenzie also said the United States has to fly over Pakistan in order to get to Afghanistan and the continuous capability to do so has been a topic of continuing deliberation between Washington and Islamabad.