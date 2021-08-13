Pakistan relaxes visa policy for stranded journalists, media workers in Afghanistan

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday said the government of Pakistan had decided to relax its visa policy for stranded journalists and media workers in Afghanistan, keeping in view the changing situation there

According to the interior ministry spokesman, all those international journalists and media workers, who want to quit Afghanistan from way through Pakistan, had been appealed to apply for Pakistan's visa.

The minister said the government would issue visa to these international journalists and media workers on priority.

He said the announcement regarding relaxation in visa policy was made by the government of Pakistan to ensure safety of journalists and media workers, working in Afghanistan.