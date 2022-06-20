Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of sentences

Pakistan on Monday released 20 imprisoned Indian fishermen after they had completed their sentences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday released 20 imprisoned Indian fishermen after they had completed their sentences.

The said fishermen have been repatriated to India via Wagah Border, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The spokespersons said that given the humanitarian nature of the prisoners' issue, Pakistan also expected the Government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit.