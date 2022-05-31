Pakistan releases second humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

The government of Pakistan has released the second humanitarian assistance on the request of Ukraine to support war-hit people there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The government of Pakistan has released the second humanitarian assistance on the request of Ukraine to support war-hit people there.

These humanitarian assistance include emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items, said an official source on Tuesday.

A special C130 flown to deliver more than 7.

5 tons of humanitarian assistance items for the Ukrainian people .

The 2nd C-130 will be dispatched on 3rd June carrying another 7.5 tons of assistance.

Pakistan has always acted promptly alongside international community for responding to international calls for assistance during conflicts / calamities, as a responsible and peace loving nation.

It's pertinent to mention that first consignment of more than 15 ton was sent through 2 special C-130 from Noor Khan Base