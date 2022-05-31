UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Releases Second Humanitarian Assistance To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan releases second humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

The government of Pakistan has released the second humanitarian assistance on the request of Ukraine to support war-hit people there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The government of Pakistan has released the second humanitarian assistance on the request of Ukraine to support war-hit people there.

These humanitarian assistance include emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items, said an official source on Tuesday.

A special C130 flown to deliver more than 7.

5 tons of humanitarian assistance items for the Ukrainian people .

The 2nd C-130 will be dispatched on 3rd June carrying another 7.5 tons of assistance.

Pakistan has always acted promptly alongside international community for responding to international calls for assistance during conflicts / calamities, as a responsible and peace loving nation.

It's pertinent to mention that first consignment of more than 15 ton was sent through 2 special C-130 from Noor Khan Base

Related Topics

Pakistan Ukraine June From Government

Recent Stories

Lavrov in Turkey June 8 for talks on Ukraine grain ..

Lavrov in Turkey June 8 for talks on Ukraine grain exports: Ankara

15 seconds ago
 Italian economy grew in first quarter: revised dat ..

Italian economy grew in first quarter: revised data

16 seconds ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

Dry, hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

18 seconds ago
 Int'l arrivals to Vietnam hike in five months

Int'l arrivals to Vietnam hike in five months

13 minutes ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Doubts Possibility of Bann ..

Estonian Prime Minister Doubts Possibility of Banning Russian Gas in 7th Sanctio ..

13 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo on Russian Oil I ..

Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo on Russian Oil Imports Until End of 2024- Prim ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.