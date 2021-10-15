Pakistan remained least affected during COVID-19 crisis: Governor Sindh

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said that COVID pandemic had shaken the economies across the globe, and inflation spiked in the developed countries, however, Pakistan remained least affected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said that COVID pandemic had shaken the economies across the globe, and inflation spiked in the developed countries, however, Pakistan remained least affected.

Governor Sindh said this on the occasion of inauguration of the 35th Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Our furniture industry has developed significantly compared to past. PTI government is striving to address the basic problems of the industrial sector on priority." He said traditional Pakistani furniture designs with purling and engraving was in high demand in the world, while the furniture makers had also mastered in news and simple designs.

He appreciated the organizers of the event including Zara Faisal, Faisal Mohsin, Adnan Afzal, Madiha Adnan and their team for holding such an event in the current situation.

"It is our responsibility to give our 100 percent for the development and betterment of Karachi, which is the economical hub of the country." Talking about Green Line, Governor Sindh informed 40 more buses had arrived, and the service would be launched to facilitate the public.

He said Federal government was quite sincere in solving the problems of Karachi and Sindh with practical measures, and not mere lip service.

Over 50 exhibitors are showcasing their products, while the visitors evinced great interest in the locally made furniture and offered discounted deals.

