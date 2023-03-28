Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace in region: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says we value our friendship with the US. She said under the Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially.

Responding to the queries of media persons in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we value our friendship with the US. She said under the Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially.

The spokesperson said we are thankful to the US and co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to attend the Second Summit for Democracy being held on the 29th and 30th March.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said as a vibrant democracy, the people of Pakistan are deeply committed to democratic values and generations of Pakistanis time after time have upheld their faith in democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

This month, the nation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Constitution that is the fountain of democratic polity in Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has not been part of the Summit process, that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments. She said the Summit process is now at an advanced stage and therefore Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States and co-hosts of the Summit to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values and work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption.