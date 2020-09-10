UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Remains Committed To "One China" Policy, Qureshi Tells Wang In Moscow Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Pakistan remains committed to

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Moscow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Moscow.

This was second meeting between both Foreign Ministers within last three weeks. During the meeting, bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

� Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the resolve to implement the consensus reached during the Second Round of Strategic Dialogue between Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and China held in Hainan last month.

He underscored that Pakistan and China are "All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners" and remain committed to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.

It was underlined that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) complement each other through enhancing regional connectivity, promoting trade and deepening people-to-people exchanges.

� Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to "One China policy" and stands firmly behind China on core issues of its national interest.

He also emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was important for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Qureshi reaffirmed that Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process was critical in restoring regional peace and stability.

He emphasized that India's expansionist and unilateral actions, particularly since 5 August 2019, have been imperiling regional peace and security.

The Foreign Minister underlined that BRI and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would contribute positively to post-COVID economic recovery.

Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures which will help timely completion of CPEC projects that will be a catalyst for growth and prosperity in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Moscow China Road CPEC August 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

41 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive aiming to immune 216385 children ..

4 minutes ago

Over 400 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Evacuated ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Discussing Immune Certificates ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-Germany hold 5th session of strategic dia ..

4 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda to present National Assembly bill for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.