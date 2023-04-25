Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan: FM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal Bhutto says today another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan.

He said today another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan. With this, he said, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached seven hundred.

The Foreign Minister said a team of our mission in Khartoum and Port Sudan is working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.