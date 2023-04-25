UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Remains Engaged With Friendly Countries For Safe Evacuation Of Pakistanis From Sudan: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2023 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan: FM

Bilawal Bhutto says today another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan.

He said today another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan. With this, he said, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached seven hundred.

The Foreign Minister said a team of our mission in Khartoum and Port Sudan is working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Port Sudan Khartoum Lead Saudi Arabia Sudan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

1 minute ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..

36 minutes ago
 ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.