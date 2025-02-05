Pakistan Remains Incomplete Without Kashmir: Bilawal Bhutto
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan remains incomplete without Kashmir.
In his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he condemned India’s abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution, calling it a grave injustice to the Kashmiri people.
Reaffirming the PPP’s unwavering support, he pledged that the party would stand by the people of Kashmir until they achieve their right to self-determination.
Bilawal Bhutto recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto declared February 5 an official public holiday in 1990.
He lamented that for over 70 years, Indian forces have committed atrocities against their Kashmiri brethren, stating, “Thousands have been killed, maimed, and imprisoned in occupied Kashmir.
”
Bilawal Bhutto further emphasised that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had vowed to fight for Kashmir for a thousand years, and the PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to the Kashmir cause. “Kashmir is, in fact, an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent,” he said.
He reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Bilawal Bhutto vowed that the PPP would continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support at every forum. Urging the international community to take a stand, he called for global intervention as Indian forces persist in their grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
