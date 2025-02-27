Open Menu

Pakistan Remembers Feb 27 As "Day Of Defence", Tributes Paid To PAF Heroes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan remembers Feb 27 as "Day of Defence", tributes paid to PAF heroes

On the occasion of "Youm-e-Lalkar" (Day of Defiance) on February 27, the officials of Shuhada Pakistan Welfare Society, Thatha Sadiqabad, along with students of Al-Khurshid Public School, Chak No. 136, paid tribute to the brave pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of "Youm-e-Lalkar" (Day of Defiance) on February 27, the officials of Shuhada Pakistan Welfare Society, Thatha Sadiqabad, along with students of Al-Khurshid Public school, Chak No. 136, paid tribute to the brave pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The day, etched in golden letters in Pakistan’s history, commemorates the remarkable response of PAF to India's attempted surgical strike in 2019.

On this day, PAF’s fearless warriors shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, delivering a historic surprise to India. To honor this victory, Masood Ahmed Nazami, Chaudhry Sajid Ali, Faryad Chaudhry, Rana Ibad Ali, Rana Abdul Rauf, Dr. Talib Hussain, and other officials of the welfare society expressed their unwavering respect for Pakistan’s armed forces.

They emphasized that February 27 would always be remembered as a day of national pride when Pakistan’s air warriors crushed enemy aggression and made history by capturing the Indian pilot alive.

Meanwhile, the young students of Al-Khurshid Public middle School, Chak No. 136, organized a rally, enthusiastically chanting slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Long Live the Armed Forces of Pakistan." The children expressed their deep admiration for the PAF and pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s military in defending the nation’s borders, demonstrating their patriotic spirit.

The event highlighted the nation's gratitude towards its armed forces and reaffirmed the people’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

