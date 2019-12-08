UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Remembers Kashmiris' Activism On UN Volunteer Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan remembers Kashmiris' activism on UN Volunteer Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Human rights defenders and student activists from Pakistan joined the world in marking International Volunteer Day.

Around 300 young men and women student leaders from major universities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, and Karachi gathered in Islamabad on initiative by YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group, which is an international NGO working with the UN on peace in South Asia through conflict resolution in Kashmir, said a press release.

This year's theme, set by United Nations, is "Volunteer for an inclusive future," accompanied by UN's two hash tags for this event: #IVD2019 and #Volunteer4Inclusion.

The YFK added a third global hash tag: #KashmirActivism, which refers to the work on documenting human rights violations in Kashmir and the desire for peace. Shields and certificates were awarded to top activists and rights defenders for their exceptional works.

Prominent journalists and television personalities, like Jameel Farooqi, Ovais Mangalwala and Afshan Tehseen Bajwa addressed the crowd.

YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group, a youth forum for Kashmir, is a non-partisan, international non-governmental organization, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

