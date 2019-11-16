Pakistan remembers people of IOK while observing International Tolerance Day

The International Day for Tolerance was observed across the globe including Pakistan to educate public about the need for tolerance in society. On this occasion, Pakistanis displayed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) living under oppressive regimes of Indian occupational forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The International Day for Tolerance was observed across the globe including Pakistan to educate public about the need for tolerance in society. On this occasion, Pakistanis displayed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) living under oppressive regimes of Indian occupational forces.

Pakistan joined the global community to observe the United Nations International Day for Tolerance on November 16 to help citizens understand the importance of tolerance worldwide and highlight the Kashmir issue again to give a reminder to the world community.

The International Day for Tolerance is celebrated worldwide every year on 16th of November. It was first established by the UNESCO in the year 1995. There were some principles related to tolerance, which were declared by the UNESCO and adopted by the people all over the world.

It was confirmed by the declaration that the tolerance is neither pleasure nor lack of sympathy, rather It is the respect and admiration of the culture and way of life of the people across the world. The Tolerance Day is an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.

Education experts talking to different channel emphasized that the intolerance like injustice, violence, marginalization and discrimination should be avoided to develop the tolerance.

They suggested that education was the best way to promote tolerance by removing the fear and mentality of exclusion of others, adding, youngsters of the world should be capable enough for their independent judgment, vital thinking as well as moral reasoning.

Instead of being the diversity in the religions, cultures, languages, ethnicity of the people, tolerance is the better way to unite all people as it was a dire need of hour, they added.

Many organizations used this day as an opportunity to speak out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination.

Special training programmes, talk shows, seminars, walks were held in the capital of all provinces of Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan moreover messages of leading personalities about the importance of tolerance through print and electronic media were delivered to the common people.