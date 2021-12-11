UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reminds World Of Kashmiris' Right To Freedom On Human Rights Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:15 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Marking International Human Rights Day, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram has reminded the world community of the rights of the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine to self-determination.

In a message released on the occasion, the Pakistani envoy said that the celebration of the Day is "a reaffirmation of the basic values and principles of human rights � the right to life, dignity, equality, and development � which were proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights UDHR seventy-three years ago.

"Respect for these rights must be central in responding to the challenges of a global pandemic, the realization of the SDGs, and climate change.

"On this day, the world cannot forget the rights of the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine to self-determination and freedom from brutal foreign occupation".

