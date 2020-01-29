UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Renews Call For Independent Palestine State With Al-Quds Al-Sharif As Its Capital

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Pakistan renews call for independent Palestine State with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital

Pakistan on Wednesday renewed its call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday renewed its call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

"We have seen the announcement of a Peace Plan for the middle East by the United States," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued here.

� "Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution, as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions," the Spokesperson added.

� "Pakistan continues to support a just and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue, through dialogue and negotiations, that leads to the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including the right of self-determination," the Spokesperson maintained.

