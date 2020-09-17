UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Renews Call For Independent State Of Palestine: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Pakistan renews call for independent state of Palestine: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan on Thursday stressed resolving the dispute of Palestine with establishment of a two States as per resolutions of the United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday stressed resolving the dispute of Palestine with establishment of a two States as per resolutions of the United Nations.

"Palestinian's right to self determination is inalienable and we renew call for establishment of independent State of Palestine on basis of internationally agreed parameters with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted.

Qureshi said, "Pakistan reaffirms stand on Palestine of 2-state solution as enshrined in UN resolutions."

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Palestine Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

8 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Council Says Grave Rights Breaches ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Minister Calls on Jewish Pilgrims Stranded ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika Successfully Co ..

2 minutes ago

TECNO “REAL HERO” Spark 6 with Heroic theme is ..

32 minutes ago

OIC and LAS cooperate for solutions to family prob ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.