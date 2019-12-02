Pakistan renowned world over for its philanthropic spirit: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan was renowned the world over for its philanthropic spirit and the indomitable will of the people to help those with less privilege and access.

There still exists a stigmatization of differently abled people and it was the responsibility of both the public and private sector to work together to make Pakistan an accepting and accessible space for all Pakistanis regardless of what challenges they face, he expressed these views on the international Day of Persons with Disabilities, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The chairman said that his party has strived to give top priority to the welfare of differently-abled people of society because the core ideology of the PPP stresses that all Pakistanis deserve equality.

He reaffirmed that the core principles of the PPP lie in the welfare, empowerment, rights and equality of all Pakistanis and that the party was committed in making a Pakistan that leaves no citizen behind.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Sindh, in particular, was meeting all UN standards with regards to implementation on UN Conventions regarding differently-abled people and Sindh Assembly had in 2017 passed a Sindh Differently Abled Persons Act-2014 and even brought further amendments to that act so as to further address the grievances of differently abled persons and declared them people with special abilities.

It is worth mentioning that before the passage of that Act; only four categories of Differently Abled persons were in the list of the Federal and provincial governments.

He said that the Sindh government had increased the special quota for government jobs for Differently Abled persons from 2 to 5 percent. The PPP-led government has also taken the lead by establishing the Centre for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh, the first such institution of its kind, he added.

Setting up special courts at the district level would also pave ways forwards for the ease and comfort of these Differently Abled persons, he added.

The chairman vowed to continue the further inclusion of differently abled people and stated this mission would not be finished until all Pakistanis regardless of their physical or intellectual challenges are afforded the same rights, privileges and opportunities available to everyone.