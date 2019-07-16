Pakistan Reopens Airspace for All Civilian Traffic - Aviation Authority

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan reopened its airspace on Tuesday for all civilian traffic, the country's aviation authority said.

"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS [Air Traffic Service] routes," a Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS), released by the aviation authority, said.

Pakistan shut down its airspace in February following the escalation of tensions with neighboring India in the Kashmir region, an area that is disputed by both countries.

Back then, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, located on the Pakistani side of Kashmir, in retaliation for an attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy earlier that month.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the Kashmir incident. Pakistan, however, has rejected all allegations.