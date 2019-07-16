UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reopens Airspace For All Civilian Traffic - Aviation Authority

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Pakistan Reopens Airspace for All Civilian Traffic - Aviation Authority

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan reopened its airspace on Tuesday for all civilian traffic, the country's aviation authority said.

"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS [Air Traffic Service] routes," a Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS), released by the aviation authority, said.

Pakistan shut down its airspace in February following the escalation of tensions with neighboring India in the Kashmir region, an area that is disputed by both countries.

Back then, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, located on the Pakistani side of Kashmir, in retaliation for an attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy earlier that month.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the Kashmir incident. Pakistan, however, has rejected all allegations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Militants Traffic February All

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

9 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

9 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

9 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

10 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

9 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.