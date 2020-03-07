UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reopens Border Crossing With Iran Despite Coronavirus Fears - Reports

Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Pakistan Reopens Border Crossing With Iran Despite Coronavirus Fears - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Pakistan reopened the border crossing with Iran in the western town of Taftan on Saturday, media reported.

Trucks were allowed to cross the border after a 14-day quarantine imposed over fears of coronavirus spillover from Iran, the Geo news channel said.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with liquefied petroleum were stranded in Pakistan after it closed the border last month, following first reports of infection with the COVID-19 viral disease in Iran.

The number of confirmed cases in Iran has spiked by over 1,000 to 5,823 since Friday. A health ministry spokesman said 21 more people died from the disease in the past day, bringing the death toll to 145.

